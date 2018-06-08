Jury selection starts in murder trial of ex-deputy's husband

HOUSTON (AP) — Jury selection has started in the murder trial of a former Texas sheriff's deputy's husband charged in the death of a man he and his wife confronted a year ago outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Terry Thompson and his wife, Chauna Thompson, are accused of holding down 24-year-old John Hernandez in a chokehold. He died three days later. Chauna Thompson, off duty during the confrontation, was later fired. She's set for trial in October.

Terry Thompson faces up to life in prison if convicted.

The couple's lawyers say Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant when Terry Thompson confronted him, an argument turned physical and Hernandez threw the first punch, initiating the fight joined by Chauna Thompson.

Authorities initially tried to charge Hernandez with assault but reversed after a bystander video surfaced.