Trial begins for man accused of setting fire to Texas mosque





Marq Vincent Perez is escorted from the Federal Courthouse in Victoria, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 after a pretrial hearing. Perez, a native of Victoria, is accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed the mosque at the Islamic Center of Victoria in Jan. 2017. Abe Martinez, the Acting U.S. Attorney addresses the media during a press conference in Victoria on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He announced that Marq Perez, 25, of Victoria, has been indicted for allegedly burning the Victoria Islamic Center on Jan. 28, 2017.

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a "rabid hatred" of Muslims led a 26-year-old man to set fire to a Southeast Texas mosque.

Prosecutor Sharad Khandelwal made the claim Monday during opening statements in the trial of Marq Vincent Perez.

Perez is charged with a hate crime and also with use of a fire to commit a federal felony in the January 2017 fire that destroyed an Islamic center in Victoria.

A federal law enforcement officer testified earlier that an informant said Perez believed the center's worshippers were terrorists.

Authorities last year also charged Perez with possession of an unregistered destructive device in an indictment unrelated to the mosque fire.

If convicted of the hate crime charge, the most serious count, Perez could be sentenced to 20 years in prison.