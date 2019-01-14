Julian Castro visits Puerto Rico in bid for presidency

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. presidential candidate Julian Castro is joining dozens of high-profile Latinos in Puerto Rico to talk about how to mobilize voters ahead of the 2020 elections and increase Latino political representation.

The group is condemning President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall and Castro also criticized Trump for his response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in 2017. Castro said White House plans to possibly use disaster recovery funds for the wall are immoral.

Castro spoke on Monday at the Latino Political Summit in the capital of San Juan. The former housing chief for former president Barack Obama said his background also helps him understand the process of recovering from a natural disaster and how to improve on that.