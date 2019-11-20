Judge rejects Mark Lankford’s bid for new trial

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A judge has denied a request for a new trial from a man convicted three times in the killing of a Texas couple in 1983.

The Lewiston Tribune reports that Nez Perce County Judge Jay Gaskill denied a motion by 63-year-old Mark Lankford Tuesday saying evidence presented to the jury supports the finding of guilty.

Gaskill says a request for more time to investigate Lankford’s claim that the jury received evidence outside of court was also denied.

Officials say Lankford sought the new trial after a jury convicted him of murder Sept. 20 in the death of Cheryl and Robert Bravence.

Officials say he successfully appealed the first two convictions.

Lankford was sentenced to two life sentences without parole Oct. 25 after being incarcerated for more than 35 years.

