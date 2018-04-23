Janet Jackson is extending her State of the World Tour

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Janet Jackson attends the 22nd Annual OUT100 Celebration Gala at the Altman Building in New York. The pop icon says her State of the World Tour, which originally wrapped in December, will kick off new dates July 11, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Janet Jackson is extending her uber-successful tour with more shows.

The pop icon says her State of the World Tour, which originally wrapped in December, will kick off new dates July 11 in Austin, Texas. Dates have also been added in Rogers, Arkansas; Cincinnati; Syracuse, New York; Hersey, Pennsylvania; Saratoga Springs, New York; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh; Charlotte; Miami; and Tampa.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Tuesday.

Jackson's State of the World Tour, which toured United States and Canada, was a critically acclaimed success.

The singer will also play a number of music festivals this summer, including Essence, FYF, Panorama and Outside Lands.