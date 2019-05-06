Invitation Home: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Invitation Home Inc. (INVH) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $20.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust focused on single-family rentals posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.4 million.

Invitation Home expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.21 to $1.29 per share.

Invitation Home shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.85, an increase of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INVH