Idaho House expels member convicted of fraud by Texas jury

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House of Representatives on Thursday expelled one of its members a day after he was convicted of conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

The House voted 65-0 to expel Republican Rep. John Green of Post Falls.

Green was convicted Wednesday on charges stemming from helping a wealthy Texas couple hide assets to avoid paying income taxes when Green worked as an attorney there. Green maintains his innocence.

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke made the motion to declare Green's seat vacant, and it was seconded by Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle.

A process to replace Green now begins that requires the involvement of Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little.