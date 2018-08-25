ICE issuing more immigrant ankle monitors. But do they work?

Photo: Eric Gay, AP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Federal authorities' shift away from separating immigrant families caught in the U.S. illegally now means that many parents and children are quickly released, only to be fitted with electronic monitoring devices.

But the practice is opposed by both the government and advocacy groups for different reasons.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is issuing thousands of the 5.5-ounce (155-gram) geolocating devices. That's meant big profits for their Florida-based manufacturer, GEO Group.

Government officials say the monitors are effective in getting people to show up to immigration court, but that they stop working once deportation proceedings begin. That's because, at least sometimes, people tear them off and flee.

Immigrant advocates argue that the devices — which are commonly used for criminal parolees — are inappropriate and inhumane for people seeking U.S. asylum.