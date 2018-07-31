Houston firefighters sue city over ballot initiative on pay

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston firefighters union is suing city officials, accusing them of misusing public resources to oppose a ballot measure that would give firefighters pay similar to what Houston police officers receive.

The Houston Chronicle reports the lawsuit is part of a public spat between firefighters and the city over efforts to place the "pay parity" ballot initiative before voters in November.

The union accuses Mayor Sylvester Turner and a council member of violating the Texas Election Code by speaking out against the measure during public meetings in July.

In a statement Tuesday, Turner said the union is trying to stop city officials from discussing a proposal that "will put the city in deeper financial distress."

The city council is set to decide the ballot measure's fate on Aug. 8.