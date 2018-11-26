Hip-hop artist 'El Dreamer' killed in fatal motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the hip-hop artist known as "El Dreamer" and "Tattd Dreamz" was killed in fatal motorcycle crash in El Paso.

KVIA-TV reports Texas Department of Public Safety says Raymond Harley Saenz died Sunday after a trooper attempted to stop his speeding motorcycle.

According to the agency, Saenz saw the trooper, sped and ran a red light. Authorities say the 29-year-old Saenz then crashed into another motorist.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Saenz died at the scene.

The El-Paso-born Saenz was set to perform with singer Frankie J in Albuquerque on Saturday.

He was known for such bilingual songs as "Running in Place" and "Black Out."

