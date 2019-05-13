High court bickering over death cases, weeks after decisions

A March 15, 2019 view of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court decided Monday that one state cannot unwillingly be sued in the courts of another, overruling a 40-year precedent and perhaps, foreshadowing an argument over the viability of other high court decisions. less A March 15, 2019 view of the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court decided Monday that one state cannot unwillingly be sued in the courts of another, overruling a 40-year precedent and perhaps, ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close High court bickering over death cases, weeks after decisions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is shining an unusual public light on its internal squabbling over the death penalty.

The justices on Monday released more than 30 pages of new opinions on issues they decided weeks ago.

The high court almost never revisits opinions after the fact, but the spats the justices aired Monday involve cases the court ruled on in March and April.

In the more recent case, Alabama asked the Supreme Court to step in and allow the execution of Christopher Lee Price. His execution had been halted by a lower court after he raised a challenge to the state's lethal injection procedure. The Supreme Court fractured 5-4 along liberal-conservative lines to allow his execution. The other case involved Texas death row inmate Patrick Murphy, whose execution the court halted.