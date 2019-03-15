Henderson places police chief on administrative leave

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Officials of a Las Vegas suburb have placed the police chief on administrative leave until further notice, without citing a reason.

Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson told the Las Vegas Sun that her supervisor appeared in her office Thursday, telling her to agree to step down amicably or be fired with cause.

Watson became chief in late 2017, moving to Nevada after serving as deputy chief with the Arlington Police Department in Texas.

The newspaper could not reach Mayor Debra March, City Manager Richard Derrick or Deputy City Manager Bristol Ellington for comment Thursday.

Watson says her 16-month stint in the role has been marked a lack of support from city officials and pushback by supervisors union and some police colleagues.

Watson and her attorney plan to fight the dismissal.