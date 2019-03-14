Harte-Hanks: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 34 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $70.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $17.6 million, or $2.38 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $284.6 million.

The company's shares closed at $4. A year ago, they were trading at $8.61.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HHS