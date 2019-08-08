Harte-Hanks: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Harte-Hanks Inc. (HHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 90 cents per share.

The marketing company posted revenue of $54.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.67. A year ago, they were trading at $8.26.

