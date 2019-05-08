Hallmark Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 31 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $104.5 million.

Hallmark Financial shares have climbed 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.96, a rise of 14% in the last 12 months.

