Halliburton: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $511 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators posted revenue of $6.15 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

Halliburton shares have decreased 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 5 percent. The stock has climbed almost 2 percent in the last 12 months.

