Green Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Green Bancorp Inc. (GNBC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for Green Bank posted revenue of $55.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $45.2 million, matching Street forecasts.

Green Bancorp shares have increased 11 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12 percent in the last 12 months.

