GOP fundraiser tied to land where Iowa murder suspect lived

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Republican fundraiser whose firm works for several prominent immigration hardliners is the partial owner of the land where the Mexican man accused of killing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts lived rent-free.

Nicole Schlinger has long been a fundraiser and campaign contractor for GOP politicians in Iowa and beyond, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

She's president of Campaign Headquarters, a call center that makes fundraising calls, identifies supporters and helps turn out voters for conservative candidates and groups.

Schlinger is married to the president of the family-owned dairy that has acknowledged providing employment and housing for four years to Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who is charged in Tibbetts' slaying.

Schlinger says she never met Rivera and was gifted an ownership interest in the land years ago by her husband's family.