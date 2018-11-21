Fugitive fatally shot in Phoenix awaited trial in Texas case

PHOENIX (AP) — A fugitive fatally shot in Phoenix by at least one federal officer after he allegedly pointed a gun was identified Wednesday as a man accused in Texas on fraud and conspiracy charges.

The U.S. Marshals Service said 71-year-old Craig Allen of Phoenix was sought in the Northern District of Texas because of repeated violations of pretrial release terms.

Phoenix police said deputy marshals located Allen Tuesday in his backyard where he pulled out a handgun that he aimed at a deputy marshal, prompting another marshal to shoot Allen.

Federal prosecutors in Texas said in January that Allen and co-defendants were accused of using counterfeit money orders to defraud people who thought they were being paid to be mystery shoppers and who wired money to co-conspirators after cashing the money orders.