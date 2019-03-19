Former Ole Miss leader could head Florida university

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Former University of Mississippi Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter is one of four finalists to lead the University of South Florida.

The Tampa institution announced Monday that Vitter would interview on campus this week along with three other finalists. They are Wanda Blanchett, Rutgers University interim provost; Debasish Dutta, former Rutgers University chancellor and Steve Currall, Southern Methodist University provost.

Vitter stepped down from leading Ole Miss in January after three years.

A computer scientist, Vitter was provost at the University of Kansas when chosen for the Ole Miss post in 2015. Vitter was paid $600,000 a year under a four-year contract.

College board trustees have yet to launch a search for a new Ole Miss chancellor. Larry Sparks, who was in charge of finance and administration, serves as interim chancellor.