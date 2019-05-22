Former Miss Black Texas sues city, ex-chief over arrest

DALLAS (AP) — The 2016 Miss Black Texas who was arrested in Commerce on an evading arrest charge that was later dropped has sued the city and an ex-police chief.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Carmen Ponder filed the federal civil rights lawsuit Monday in Dallas over her May 2017 arrest.

Ponder's lawsuit says then-police Chief Kerry Crews, who was off-duty, arrested her without reason during a confrontation over a traffic incident involving another driver.

Crews resigned the following month, took an administrative job with the city and is now a Hunt County justice of the peace.

Commerce City Manager Darrek Ferrell and the city's attorney, Jay Garrett, declined comment on Ponder's lawsuit. Crews didn't immediately return a message for comment Wednesday.

Commerce is 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

