Flotek Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $39.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 32 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $32.3 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $119.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.26. A year ago, they were trading at $3.17.

