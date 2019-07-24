First Cash Financial Services: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $33 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $446 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.5 million.

First Cash Financial Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4 per share.

First Cash Financial Services shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 10% in the last 12 months.

