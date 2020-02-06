Farmer Brothers: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NORTHLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $7.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Northlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 20 cents per share.

The coffee and tea company posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period.

Farmer Brothers shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.88, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FARM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FARM