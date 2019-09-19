FBI offers reward to solve arson fires at 3 El Paso churches

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward to help identify suspects in arson fires at three Catholic churches in the El Paso area.

Authorities say St. Matthew Catholic Church, St. Patrick Cathedral and St. Jude Catholic Church were targeted with incendiary devices in an attempt to start fires at the churches in May and June. The churches were damaged, but no one was injured. The FBI said Thursday it's offering a $5,000 reward in the case.

The churches serve a primarily Hispanic community still reeling from a mass shooting targeting Latinos in which 22 people were killed at an El Paso Walmart last month.

A grand jury last week indicted 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas, on one count of capital murder of multiple persons. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.