Ex-deputy in Houston area gets 27 years for child porn

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Harris County sheriff's deputy must serve 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a Texas child pornography case with ties to Wisconsin.

Andrew Craig Sustaita (suhs-TAY'-tuh) of Spring was sentenced Thursday in Houston. The 31-year-old Sustaita in March pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and to production of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Sustaita was a deputy at the time of the crimes but was fired in early 2017 amid the investigation.

Officials say Sustaita posted images to a child pornography website, had more than 70 examples of child porn on some devices and posted images of his own genitalia positioned on or near a victim as she apparently slept.

Investigators say some images of a victim were discovered on a computer in Milwaukee.