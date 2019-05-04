Ex-adult day care driver in Texas gets 40 years for assault

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A driver for a Dallas-area adult day care center has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a mentally disabled female client.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Edgar Lane Sharp Jr. was sentenced Friday in Fort Worth. Jurors on Thursday convicted Sharp, who worked for C3 Christian Academy in Grand Prairie and picked up and drove home clients.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the woman, who's deaf, was 24 at the time of the assault but has the mental capacity of 10-year-old. Her relatives in mid-2017 discovered she was pregnant.

The Dallas Morning News reports the victim told authorities that she had sex with someone named Edgar at a home. Further details weren't immediately available on the pregnancy.

Sharp was arrested last year in Oklahoma City.