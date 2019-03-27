Ex-Jewish Federation worker in Texas gets 3 years for fraud

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say an employee of a Jewish Federation in North Texas has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing nearly $1 million and spending the money shopping online.

Laurie Ann Reese of Saginaw was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Fort Worth. The 64-year-old Reese last summer pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Prosecutors say Reese was a controller for the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and illegally wrote herself more than 300 checks. Court documents indicate the funds were stolen between 2013 and April 2018, with hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on items from the Home Shopping Network and QVC.

Reese must also repay the Jewish Federation nearly $993,000.