Evolution Petroleum: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Evolution Petroleum Corp. (EPM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

Evolution Petroleum shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.52, a decline of 24% in the last 12 months.

