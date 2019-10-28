Enterprise Products: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.02 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of midstream energy services posted revenue of $7.96 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.8 billion.

Enterprise Products shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4.5% in the last 12 months.

