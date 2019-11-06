Energy Transfer LP: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Energy Transfer LP (ET) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $831 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The energy-related services provider posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.3 billion.

Energy Transfer LP shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.04, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

