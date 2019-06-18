Eastern Iowa plant laying off 101 workers

CAMANCHE, Iowa (AP) — A pipe company is planning to lay off more than 100 workers from its eastern Iowa plant in Camanche.

TMK Ipsco spokeswoman Donna Smith said Monday that the company's notified 101 workers of the closing. The remaining 18 workers will run the plant on a limited basis.

Smith says the Houston-based company is taking the step because of a "downturn in the business and the demand for our products." The pipes are used in oil production.