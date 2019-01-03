Driver killed in collision with Dallas-area light-rail train

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — Officials say a driver has died after the person's vehicle collided with a light-rail train in suburban Dallas.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Morgan Lyons said initial reports indicate that the driver had gone through or around crossing arms early Thursday morning in Richardson.

Lyons says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and another person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital with back and neck injuries.

Lyons says two passengers on the DART train reported injuries, one was taken to a hospital with back and neck injuries while the other was treated at the scene.