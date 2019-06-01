Dallas police kill dog that attacked and injured 2 people

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an officer shot and killed a dog that attacked and seriously injured two people.

Police spokesman DeMarquis Black says officers responded to emergency calls Saturday morning about "several" dogs that were attacking people. When they arrived, an officer shot and killed one of the dogs.

Black says another dog was injured and a third was detained.

The injured people, who have not been identified, were transported to a hospital. It's not clear what their status is.