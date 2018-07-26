Dallas exec pleads guilty in health care kickback scheme

DALLAS (AP) — The owner of a Dallas advertising firm has pleaded guilty for his role in arranging health care bribes and kickbacks.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Level Two advertising owner Kelly Wade Loter has pleaded guilty in the Forest Hill Medical Center kickback case to one count of misprision of a felony. He was also charged with conspiracy to pay and receive bribes and kickbacks.

The 48-year-old will receive five years' probation in exchange for the plea.

Loter's plea gives prosecutors a key witness in the trial of 20 other defendants. Federal prosecutors say the hospital paid about $40 million in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals.

The defendants have all entered not guilty pleas. Attorneys for the defendants couldn't immediately be reached by the newspaper for comment.

