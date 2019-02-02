Dallas-area man kills estranged wife, self, as she moved out

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police say a man has fatally shot his estranged wife and wounded two of her relatives before killing himself as his spouse moved out of the couple's Dallas-area home.

Grand Prairie police say the shootings happened Saturday morning in what investigators call an apparent murder-suicide.

A police statement says a husband and wife who were helping the woman move were also shot and were being treated at a hospital. Their conditions weren't released but police say both were able to communicate with officers.

Police say the estranged wife was gathering her belongings when her husband pulled a gun. Investigators believe he shot his wife and the other couple, then himself.

Names of the couples weren't immediately released.