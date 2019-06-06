Dallas PD reviews social media posts for policy violations

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police are joining law enforcement agencies nationwide in reviewing officers' statements on social media.

The review follows publication of a database that appears to catalog thousands of officers' bigoted or violent posts.

More than 1,000 public posts from people identified as current and former Dallas officers were flagged by researchers with The Plain View Project , who spent two years looking at the personal Facebook accounts of police from Arizona to Florida.

The Dallas Police Department says it's working with the project's leader and going over each post to see if department policy was violated.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata says some posts may merely be dark humor or have been taken out of context. He says the department should act if something is "a shock to the conscience."