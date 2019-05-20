Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to get new terminal

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport plans to build a sixth terminal that would open by 2025 and provide up to 24 new gates for U.S. and international flights.

DFW airport CEO Sean Donohue announced plans for Terminal F on Monday. The airport currently has 164 gates spread across five terminals.

DFW has been growing, inching closer to busier airports such as Atlanta. Donohue says DFW has more than doubled its passenger-carrying capacity to international destinations since 2010.

DFW is American Airlines' largest hub airport.

The airline announced early this month that it opened 15 new gates at DFW.

American said the gates that opened May 3 in Terminal E will let it add more than 100 daily flights on its American Eagle affiliate.