Dakota Access protester reaches plea deal in riot case

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An American Indian activist accused of inciting a riot during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline has reached a plea deal with prosecutors under which the charge will be reduced to disorderly conduct.

The agreement filed Tuesday and awaiting a judge's signature calls for Chase Iron Eyes to serve one year of probation and pay $1,850 in fines and fees. In return, he'll avoid jail time and prosecutors will dismiss a criminal trespass charge.

Iron Eyes could have faced five years in prison if convicted in the February 2017 incident in which 74 people were arrested after erecting teepees on disputed land.

Defense attorneys called the agreement "a major victory" for their client.

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment on their decision not to take the case to trial.