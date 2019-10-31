Cullen/Frost: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $111.8 million.

The bank, based in San Antonio, said it had earnings of $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have climbed almost 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFR