Cullen/Frost: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $116.5 million.

The San Antonio-based bank said it had earnings of $1.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have increased 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

