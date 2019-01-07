Court-martial pretrial hearing in airman's death in Guam

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An Air Force electronic warfare journeyman has pleaded innocent to a murder charge accusing him of stabbing and slitting his roommate's throat while they were temporarily assigned to a base in Guam.

News agencies report that court-martial proceedings began Monday for Isaiah Edwards. He is charged with killing 20-year-old Bradley Hale of Montgomery County, Texas.

The Air Force says it cannot release Edwards' age, and won't release his hometown out of privacy and safety concerns for his family.

KTBS-TV reports that during a pretrial hearing, three first responders testified that they heard Edwards say "I killed him."

The Times of Shreveport reports that attorneys argued whether certain crime scene photos and other evidence should be admitted.

Hale's father, Rodney Hale, tells KSLA-TV he feels that justice will be served.