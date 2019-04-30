ConocoPhillips: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.83 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.06 billion in the period.

ConocoPhillips shares have risen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has fallen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP