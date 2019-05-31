Conn's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $19.5 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 58 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $353.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366.7 million.

Conn's shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CONN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CONN