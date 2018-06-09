Collection tied to Battle of Little Bighorn goes to auction

DALLAS (AP) — A man who spent decades amassing artifacts related to the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn and those who famously faced off there is putting his collection up for auction.

Heritage Auctions will offer more than 260 items from the collection Saturday in Dallas.

It includes a rifle the auction house says was used during the battle in which the U.S. Army's 7th Cavalry, led by Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, was decimated by American Indians. That rifle is expected to sell for more than $200,000.

Also included in the auction are a walking stick and revolver that belonged to Custer, who died in the battle.

Glen Swanson, a 78-year-old retired filmmaker who lives near Los Angeles, says he's spent about 40 years collecting the items.