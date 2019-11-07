Chuy's: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Chuy's Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $109.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.6 million.

Chuy's expects full-year earnings in the range of 98 cents to $1.01 per share.

Chuy's shares have increased 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.32, a rise of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHUY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHUY