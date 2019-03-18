Children taken from Connecticut found in Texas

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Three children from Connecticut authorities say were taken by their noncustodial mother during a supervised visit have been found safe in Texas.

Police say the children ages 7, 5 and 2, were returned to Connecticut over the weekend after being found in Denton, Texas on Friday.

Authorities say the their mother, 29-year-old Crystal McGrath, took them out a side door of a Waterbury's McDonald's on Feb. 16 during a visit supervised by the state Department of Children and Families.

Authorities say she and her convicted sex offender boyfriend, 38-year-old Lester Joy, took the children.

They are charged in Texas with risk of injury and custodial interference. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Waterbury police Lt. David Silverio says the children will be returned to their legally appointed guardian.