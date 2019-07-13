Children at LSU-based summer program evacuated to Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 120 students participating in a summer program in Louisiana have been evacuated to Texas as Tropical Storm Barry bears down.

Students were bused out of the program at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and arrived at Rice University in Houston around 4 a.m. Friday.

The high-achieving students are enrolled in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. Rice officials offered to help because it had campus housing available and because of its proximity to Louisiana — Houston is about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Baton Rouge.

Executive Director Shawna Young said parents were told they could retrieve their children, but only a couple students left the program.

Officials at Rice say the campus will be available for the evacuated students to finish their course if significant flooding occurs in Baton Rouge.