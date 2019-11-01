Cheniere Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $318 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.25.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.12 billion.

Cheniere Energy shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 2% in the last 12 months.

