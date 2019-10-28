Carriage Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $577,000.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

Carriage Services shares have climbed 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.74, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV